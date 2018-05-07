Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Magana wins FFA State Star in Agriculture Placement Award

 
Last updated 5/7/2018 at 7am

Daysee Magana of Fallbrook Future Farmers of America is recognized as the Star in Agriculture Placement.

ANAHEIM – Daysee Magana was recognized as the "Star in Agriculture Placement" at the 90th California Future Farmers of America Leadership Conference in Anaheim, April 22. More than 7,000 students cheered as Magnana accepted her award.

Magana is from the Fallbrook FFA Chapter, part of the southern region. Magana works for her family's beekeeping company, La Luz, and works primarily with assisting the honey processing and bottling. She also helps to market and sell her family's honey to local businesses and customers and helps with the upkeep of the bees to make sure they're healthy and properly working in their hives.

Only one member with the best placement Supervised Agricultural Experience program and proven leadership skills is selected to be the California Star in Agricultural Placement. The member's placement experience can include paid labor hours or directed laboratory unpaid labor hours.

 
