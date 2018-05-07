Art association welcomes pastel artist Stonick to May 19 meeting

"Flow" by Lyndelle Stonick is an example of her work in pastels. Stonick with conducted a workshop with the Fallbrook Art Association, May 19.

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to the Fallbrook Art Association meeting 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. The meeting will include a critique by the guest artist for members' paintings, one work each, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., followed by artist Lyndelle Stonick demonstrating a painting in pastels.

Stonick has excelled as an artist in drawing, painting and printmaking and as a fine jeweler. She has been gifted with a talent for art since early childhood and won her first award at age 10, which was soon followed by countle...