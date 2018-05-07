Junior "Art of the Avocado" competition winners announced

Last updated 5/7/2018 at 9:43am

The participants in the "Junior Art of the Avocado" art competition show off their certificates at the awards reception April 19 at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Twenty-six children entered their artwork in the contest.

Other winners: K â€“ fourth grades: Second place: Gabriel P. â€“ "Avo-shadow" Third place: Charliez A. â€“ "King & Queen of Fallbrook" Fifth â€“ eighth grades: Second place: Bridget B. â€“ "Avocado Dreams" Third place: Jolietta K. â€“ "Avocado Climbing Rabbits" Fallbrook Chamber's Pick: K â€“ fourth grades: Stanley B. â€“ "3-D Avocado" Fifth â€“ eighth grades: Zarick M. â€“ "Mixed Up Love" For information on the next upcoming junior art competition, "Honoring Our American Heroes" contact: Anita Kimzey, event coordinator at (714) 222-2462 or register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org





