Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Junior "Art of the Avocado" competition winners announced

 
Last updated 5/7/2018 at 9:43am

The participants in the "Junior Art of the Avocado" art competition show off their certificates at the awards reception April 19 at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Twenty-six children entered their artwork in the contest.

Other winners:

K â€“ fourth grades:

Second place: Gabriel P. â€“ "Avo-shadow"

Third place: Charliez A. â€“ "King & Queen of Fallbrook"

Fifth â€“ eighth grades:

Second place: Bridget B. â€“ "Avocado Dreams"

Third place: Jolietta K. â€“ "Avocado Climbing Rabbits"

Fallbrook Chamber's Pick:

K â€“ fourth grades: Stanley B. â€“ "3-D Avocado"

Fifth â€“ eighth grades: Zarick M. â€“ "Mixed Up Love"

For information on the next upcoming junior art competition, "Honoring Our American Heroes" contact: Anita Kimzey, event coordinator at (714) 222-2462 or register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org



