Junior "Art of the Avocado" competition winners announced
Last updated 5/7/2018 at 9:43am
Other winners:
K â€“ fourth grades:
Second place: Gabriel P. â€“ "Avo-shadow"
Third place: Charliez A. â€“ "King & Queen of Fallbrook"
Fifth â€“ eighth grades:
Second place: Bridget B. â€“ "Avocado Dreams"
Third place: Jolietta K. â€“ "Avocado Climbing Rabbits"
Fallbrook Chamber's Pick:
K â€“ fourth grades: Stanley B. â€“ "3-D Avocado"
Fifth â€“ eighth grades: Zarick M. â€“ "Mixed Up Love"
For information on the next upcoming junior art competition, "Honoring Our American Heroes" contact: Anita Kimzey, event coordinator at (714) 222-2462 or register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org
