Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers have a good time together

 
Last updated 5/7/2018 at 9:11am

Fallbrook Newcomers Peggy Landers and Patty Vasquez dine poolside at their Ladies Night Out party.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers enjoyed a "Ladies Night Out" on April 25 at the home of Susan Stratton. Plenty of fun, food and dancing was had by all.

The club will have guest speaker Michael Perdue, an attorney here in Fallbrook who specializes in Estate Planning and Living Trusts, May 10. He will speak about "How to Protect our Assets".

Those who are new to the community are invited to attend the May coffee or any other upcoming coffee meeting which are held at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road in Fallbrook at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month...



