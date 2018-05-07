Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Wine and Music Festival set for May 27

 
Last updated 5/7/2018 at 8:57am

Kalapana, a popular band from Hawaii, is set to play the Temecula Wine & Music Festival, May 27.

TEMECULA – Fans of wine and music are invited to join world-class entertainers as they grace the stage at the Temecula Wine and Music Festival, May 27, at the Hawk Ranch in Murrieta.

The entertainment lineup for the Temecula Wine & Music Festival, May 27, includes Gail Johnson, known as the first lady of smooth jazz.

Coupled with a wine tasting experience, the Temecula Wine & Music Festival will feature Grammy-nominated and award-winning artists as they set the rhythm for a great day of pop, jazz and R&B tunes in an atmosphere of relaxation and good times at Hawk Ranch – all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest County.

This year's entertainment line-up includes Kalapana, Gail Jhonson, Michael Paulo, Paul Brown, Blake Aaron, Gregg Karukas, Benji Soul, Rene Paulo and Kanzaki. Along with great music, the festival will also be featuring wine tasting from 10 local and international wineries.

"We have moved the festival to Hawk Ranch, and we are very excited about this new location," Michael Paulo, the festival director, said.

Hawk Ranch is located at 42149 Elm St., in Murrieta.

Tickets for the Temecula Wine & Music Festival can be purchased at http://www.Tix.com. Ticket prices start at $40. For additional event information, call (951) 696-0184 or visit http://www.TemeculaWineAndMusicFestival.com.

 
