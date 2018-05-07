Satisfy chocolate cake craving from the comforts of home

FALLBROOK – Few desserts inspire the devotion of chocolate cake. Even people who may not consider themselves chocolate lovers no doubt enjoy a piece of chocolate cake.

While many people may reserve their chocolate cake indulgence for nights out on the town, those who don't want to wait until their next date night to fulfill their chocolate fix can get in their kitchens and prepare this recipe for "Chocolate Cardamom Truffle Cake" from Maxine Clark's "Chocolate" (Ryland, Peters & Small).

Chocolate Cardamom Truffle Cake

Serves 10 to 12

Amaretti Base

5 ounces amaretti

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter

5 tablespoons sugar

Cardamom Truffle Filling

2 1/3 cups heavy cream

4 to 6 green cardamom pods, lightly bruised to open them

25 ounces dark chocolate (60-70 percent cocoa solids), grated

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cubed

4 tablespoons chocolate liqueur

Cardamom Cocoa Sugar

3 green cardamom pods

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 10-inch cake pan with a removable base, base and sides lined with nonstick parchment paper

To make the amaretti base:

Finely crush the amaretti in a food processor or put them in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

Melt the butter and sugar in a pan over low heat, then stir in the amaretti crumbs.

Press the mixture evenly over the base of the prepared cake pan and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

To make the cardamom truffle filling:

Put the cream and cardamom pods in a pan and heat until almost boiling.

Remove from the heat and set aside to infuse for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the chocolate and butter in a saucepan.

Strain the infused cream through a fine strainer onto the chocolate (the cream will be warm enough to melt the chocolate). If it doesn't melt, warm over very low heat, stirring occasionally, but do not allow to boil.

Stir in the liqueur, then set aside until almost cold, but not set.

With an electric mixer, beat the chocolate mixture for a couple of minutes – this will give the cake a lovely airy texture.

Pour onto the amaretti base.

Let cool, then cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or up to 48 hours before serving.

To make the cardamom cocoa sugar:

Remove the black seeds from the papery cardamom pods and put the seeds in a spice grinder with the sugar and cocoa. Grind to a powder.

To serve:

Carefully remove the cake from the pan and peel off the lining paper.

Set on a chilled serving plate and sift the cardamom cocoa sugar evenly over the top. Serve immediately, cut into very thin slices.