Fallbrook man arrested after stealing Amazon delivery truck

FALLBROOK – An Amazon delivery truck was stolen Sunday (April 29) in Fallbrook after the suspect barricaded a street with trash cans and began yelling at the driver, authorities said.

The vehicle was taken at 4:19 p.m. from a neighborhood on Ridge Drive, according to San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Schmidt. The victim fled on foot from the yelling suspect, who then fled in the Amazon delivery truck.

The suspect was identified during the preliminary investigation as Fallbrook resident Jeffery Shoneff, 34, according to Schmidt.

"The (Amazon truck) was located at the residence of Jeffery Shoneff, where it was discovered he had been unloading (its) contents,'' Schmidt said.

The suspect ran inside his residence when confronted but deputies negotiated him out and

he was taken into custody without incident. Shoneff was booked on suspicion of robbery and theft-related charges, and the victim's vehicle and property were recovered.

It was a tough week for Shoneff, who five days earlier was arrested for "use/under influence of controlled substance."