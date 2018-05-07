Pala's new additions to include smoke-free casino area

PALA – While Pala Casino Spa & Resort continues to put the finishing touches on what is being described as its new “pool experience” along with its expanded hotel parking garage – both opening Saturday, May 19 – the team at Pala has planted additional expansion seeds that are already starting to bloom.

Pala’s new adults-only, multi-pool experience will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy 14 luxurious cabanas, five pools, two expansive hot tubs, a new poolside bar, a new poolside restaurant and a variety of outdoor lounge spaces complete with fireplaces for evening cocktails.

The new hotel parking garage will add 420 spots giving Pala 3,700 convenient parking spaces just steps away from the action. In June, Pala will unveil more exciting elements of its remodel and expansion.

Perhaps one of the most comfortable and satisfying for many guests will be the new 15,000 square-foot smoke-free casino area that will be located adjacent to the poker room. It is scheduled to open Friday, June 29.

“As part of our casino remodel and expansion, we are paying particular attention to our many guests who prefer to enjoy the smoke-free areas within our resort. We are creating a beautifully appointed casino area which will offer over 300 slot and video poker machines, live poker, casino cashier services and several restaurants and bars. Guests will be able to enter the smoke-free casino directly through the smoke-free hotel entrance utilizing our complimentary valet service,” said Pala chief executive officer Bill Bembenek.

The new smoke-free space will be enclosed with glass from floor to ceiling. Extra care is being taken to ensure that the transition from the smoke-free casino area is seamless without smoke being allowed to intrude into the new space. Pala’s HVAC system will be augmented to ensure that positive air flows out from the smoke-free space into the casino area where smoking is allowed.

On June 29, Pala will open Marquise Bar, its newest casino bar and lounge. This opulent bar will offer plush lounge space and ample seating and will be adorned with hundreds of strands of crystals. It will be the centerpiece of a new 10,000 square-foot gaming area, which will offer over 300 new slot and video poker machines and new blackjack and roulette tables.

Also at 11 a.m., June 29, Pala will reopen the expanded version of Luis Rey’s, its popular indoor-outdoor restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue. It will offer a wide selection of appetizers, including street tacos, fish tacos and carne asada nachos. Soups and salads will include the chef salad, classic Caesar, Luis Rey’s chopped and the chef’s daily soup selection.

There will be a wide selection of burgers, including the signature Luis Rey’s Kobe Burger, and sandwiches will include the piled high corn beef, pork schnitzel, beef & cheddar, Philly cheese steak, hot pastrami, classic deli club, the All-American and the Luis Rey’s blat

The specialty drink menu will feature a classic mojito, paradise punch, chocolate martini, selections of margaritas (classic, strawberry, mango, skinny), Moscow mule (classic or raspberry) and Michelada. Beer selections will include 16 draft beer options in addition to a wide variety of domestic, imported and craft options. Wine by the glass will include Pala’s signature CAVE Red Blend, CAVE Pala Blend and CAVE Grenache in addition to a wide variety of select wines. The bar also will offer a large selection of tequilas.

Happy Hour at Luis Rey’s will be 3 to 7 p.m. daily and prices will include street tacos (chicken or steak), $1; and Moscow mules, margaritas and draft beer, $3.75 each.

Luis Rey’s will offer live entertainment from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.