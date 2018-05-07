Benoit Photo photos on the cloud

The Irish-bred mare Queen Blossom, who worked out at the San Luis Training Center in Bonsall April 21, edges Causeforcommotion by a half-length to win the

Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes at Santa Anita April 28. Richard Baltas trains Queen Blossom, who won the 1 1/2-miles turf marathon under jockey Flavien Prat in 2:27.65. Queen Blossom was the second-longest shot in a field of six and paid $21.60 after earning her first U.S. stakes victory.

