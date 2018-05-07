Knights of Columbus golf event attracts 40 players

Last updated 5/7/2018 at 6:48am

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church held its spring “Fr. Ramon” Golf Classic April 20 at Pala Mesa Resort and 40 players (10 foursomes) participated.

The tournament was a "shamble" and the Callaway system of scoring was used in determining the winners. The list of winners is as follows:

First Place (team score of 123): Bob Thompson, Damian Tatiano, George Rogers and Jim Meyer

Second Place (team Score of 124): Ed Erzen, Larry Mitzner, Jose Avina and Bill Weber

Third Place (team score of 126): Tom Beyer, Ross Bergantine, George Newland and Craig Ballar...