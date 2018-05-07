Mares go from San Luis Rey to Santa Anita winner's circle

The Irish-bred mare Queen Blossom, who worked out at the San Luis Training Center in Bonsall April 21, edges Causeforcommotion by a half-length to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes at Santa Anita April 28. Richard Baltas trains Queen Blossom, who won the 1 1/2-miles turf marathon under jockey Flavien Prat in 2:27.65. Queen Blossom was the second-longest shot in a field of six and paid $21.60 after earning her first U.S. stakes victory.

Belvoir Bay, a 5-year-old mare trained by Peter Miller, wins the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita under jockey Tyler Baze April 29. Belvoir Bay recently returned to the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where she tuned up for the San Simeon by working five furlongs in strong fashion April 21. British-bred Belvoir Bay paid $7.60 after recording her second consecutive stakes win at Santa Anita and the sixth stakes tally of her career.