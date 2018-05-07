Two senior golfers get aces in tourney

Fallbrook senior golfer Alan Garrett is all smiles after his hole-in-one on the sixth hole at the Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook senior golfers Alan Garrett and John Crumbacher both carded a hole-in-one April 24 during a tournament at Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido.

Garrett's hole-in-one came on the sixth hole and Crumbacher's ace came on the 11th hole. It was the fifth hole-in-one for Garrett and the first for Crumbacher. Both shots were witnessed by their playing partners, and odds of this phenomenon happening are

15,000,000-to-1.