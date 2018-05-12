Real Estate Round-Up: Who wants a free vacation on me?

Yup, you read that right. We’re ramping up for our fourth annual charity event at the Pala Mesa Resort May 25 for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. So, here’s the deal. We’re stepping up our game and challenging you to help us raise $100,000 this year.

The first person to pony up for a $5,000 sponsorship (a great tax deduction, I might add) will get a free week vacation* on Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty. Choose your destination through RCI, one of the world’s leading property exchange companies. Hawaii? Palm Springs? Mexico? African Safari? Your choice.

Guess who else think...