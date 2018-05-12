Oh, those ruby slippers

Preparing for their opening performance of The Wizard of Oz, Live Radio Play are, from left, Don Foulkes (Tin Man), Luis Nunez (Scarecrow), Cari Garrison (The Wicked Witch), Cianna Garrison (Dorothy), Art Gilbert (The Wizard), Judy Justin (Auntie Em), Nancy Kreile (Glenda The Good Witch), Jack Fry and Jack Jenzen (The Cowardly Lion). Not pictured: Mary Fry (munchkin).

Lux soap company sponsored a weekly radio show from 1937 to 1955. Each week, in front of a live audience of 1,000 people, actors performed inside a glass booth, reading from their scripts as the story was transmitted into every household across America.

Radio theatre was one of the most sought after acting jobs of the time. With shows like "Kukla, Fran and Ollie", "The Lone Ranger and Tonto", "The Green Hornet", "George Burns and Gracie Allen" becoming national favorites, many film actors like Cary Grant, Loretta Young, Jack Benny and Bob Hope either got their start in vaudeville or radio...