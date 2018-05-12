Safety stressed during National Electrical Safety Month

QUINCY, Mass. – Flipping a light switch, plugging in a coffee maker, charging a laptop or iPhone, these actions are second nature for most people. Electricity makes their lives easier, but its potential for shock and fire-related hazards are often taken for granted.

That is why the National Fire Protection Association actively supports National Electrical Safety Month, an annual campaign sponsored by Electrical Safety Foundation International, which raises awareness of potential home electrical hazards and the importance of electrical fire safety, each May.

“Computers, kitchen applian...