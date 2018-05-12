Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Safety stressed during National Electrical Safety Month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2018 at 5:15am



QUINCY, Mass. – Flipping a light switch, plugging in a coffee maker, charging a laptop or iPhone, these actions are second nature for most people. Electricity makes their lives easier, but its potential for shock and fire-related hazards are often taken for granted.

That is why the National Fire Protection Association actively supports National Electrical Safety Month, an annual campaign sponsored by Electrical Safety Foundation International, which raises awareness of potential home electrical hazards and the importance of electrical fire safety, each May.

“Computers, kitchen applian...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/12/2018 06:49