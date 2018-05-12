Skin Cancer Foundation provides tips to live by

NEW YORK – Skin cancer is a disease that affects people of every age, gender and ethnicity. In fact, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined, and one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

But there is good news. Because skin cancer is chiefly a lifestyle disease, it is also highly preventable. About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers and about 86 percent of melanomas are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Knowing the risk factors and practicing sun protection year-round are ke...