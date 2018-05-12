Deputy busts man for drugs at park and ride

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy Steven Fealy arrested a Chula Vista man on drug charges the morning of May 4 after contacting him at the Park & Ride located adjacent to Interstate 15 on the 3400 block of S. Old Hwy 395 in Fallbrook.

According to a media report filed by Sgt. Jim Pucillo, the park-and-ride location is known to law enforcement as a narcotics trafficking corridor, frequently used to smuggle drugs north from Mexico.

Fealy, after engaging 64-year-old Roberto Corona in conversation and eyeing the vehicle he was driving, suspected the man could be transporting narcotics. A sh...