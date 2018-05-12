Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Deputy busts man for drugs at park and ride

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2018 at 5:31am



San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy Steven Fealy arrested a Chula Vista man on drug charges the morning of May 4 after contacting him at the Park & Ride located adjacent to Interstate 15 on the 3400 block of S. Old Hwy 395 in Fallbrook.

According to a media report filed by Sgt. Jim Pucillo, the park-and-ride location is known to law enforcement as a narcotics trafficking corridor, frequently used to smuggle drugs north from Mexico.

Fealy, after engaging 64-year-old Roberto Corona in conversation and eyeing the vehicle he was driving, suspected the man could be transporting narcotics. A sh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/12/2018 06:40