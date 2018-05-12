Scholarship competition will take place June 30

FALLBROOK – WROTE Ministries and Networking With Purpose are hosting an outreach event as a scholarship competition on Saturday, June 30. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 1, so interested applicants must apply soon.

The non profit 501 (3) (c) tax exempt organization is extending an

invitation to all students, who are interested and looking for financial assistance. High school juniors/seniors and college students are encouraged to apply.

For a student to be eligible, he or she must have a GPA of 2.7 or above, single and can be age 17 or older.

WROTE Ministries began awarding grants...