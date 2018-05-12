Sheriff's department renews plea for public help in finding Fallbrook musician's killers

Riverside County Sheriff's Media Information Bureau Sgt. Chris Willison leads a news conference asking the public for any information leading to the arrest of the assailants who killed Larry Robinson of Fallbrook in 2013, at the Temecula City Hall, May 1.

It's been more than five years since musician and guitar shop employee Larry Robinson of Fallbrook was fatally beaten during a robbery in Old Town Temecula, but the case has not been forgotten by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which continues to search for Robinson's killers.

"Somebody knows something, or heard something," Riverside County sheriff's Lt. Michael Hatfield said during a news conference in Temecula last week. "No matter how insignificant you might think it might be, it might be the very piece of information we need to help solve this heinous crime."

Hatfield was j...