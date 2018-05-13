Murphy & Murphy's charity dinner, auction and golf gala is May 25

Chris and Kim Murphy, far left and third from left, are presented with a certificate of appreciation from Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch, second from left, and president Dale Mitchell, following the 2017 edition of the charity golf tournament and dinner that benefits the pantry.

FALLBROOK – Time is running out. Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty's fourth annual charity event benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry is coming Friday, May 25, at the beautiful Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

Fallbrook's fastest-growing charity event, the Murphy & Murphy team is joining forces with the community to support the Fallbrook Food Pantry again this year. The Fallbrook Food Pantry distributes nearly 1,000,000 pounds of food every year, feeding approximately 500 families or 1,640 hungry children and struggling adults each week.

"We're stepping up our game and are asking our fellow community business owners and leaders to do the same," Chris Murphy said. "Our vision is to raise enough money that the Fallbrook Food Pantry can build a bigger and better facility to better serve our most vulnerable community members."

This year's event will have a "Caddyshack" theme and be held on Pala Mesa's grand Cliff Terrace. There will be both live and silent auctions, gourmet dinner, surprise guests, music, silly games and lots of laughter. Guests can wear their "Caddyshack" duds and come to the "Bushwood Country Club" for the North County charity event.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit http://www.murphy-realty.com/give or call Chris Murphy directly at (760) 310-9292.