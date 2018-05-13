FAA's annual competition showcases plein air art

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's annual Plein Air Competition and Show attracted 37 artists this year, from all over San Diego County and as far away as Idyllwild. Artists painted all day and all around the 30-acre grounds of Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, with seven waterfalls and endless gardens, making it very hard to decide where to paint with so many beautiful choices, according to the artists.

The painters turned in their paintings, 3 p.m., to be judged by local artist and teacher, Rich Stergulz.

"I asked for more markers to add 'Honorable Award' winners because ther...