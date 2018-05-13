Climate change challenges rose gardeners

If you feel like your garden just doesn't seem to be responding as it has in years past, you just may have noticed the effect of climate change. As I speak with other rose gardeners, I learn that all are finding it more difficult to predict what to do and when as they have in past years. It makes planning rose shows a year in advance most vexing.

The timing and development of growth is dependent on weather, especially a more consistent and predictable rhythm of temperatures. Flower production is affected greatly by inconsistent temperatures, sun and water as well. I've noticed shorter cane...