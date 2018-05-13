Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Frank Brines
ARS Master Consulting Rosarian 

Climate change challenges rose gardeners

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2018 at 8:25am

The hoplia beetle eats light-colored flower petals.

If you feel like your garden just doesn't seem to be responding as it has in years past, you just may have noticed the effect of climate change. As I speak with other rose gardeners, I learn that all are finding it more difficult to predict what to do and when as they have in past years. It makes planning rose shows a year in advance most vexing.

The timing and development of growth is dependent on weather, especially a more consistent and predictable rhythm of temperatures. Flower production is affected greatly by inconsistent temperatures, sun and water as well. I've noticed shorter cane...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017