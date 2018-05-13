Car club visits Griffith Park and Nethercutt Museum

Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles is a destination that members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club enjoyed on a club outing.

FALLBROOK – More than 40 members and guests of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club took a charter bus trip to the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles and the Nethercutt Museum in Sylmar.

The Carousel, owned by a car club member, Rosemary West, was built in 1926. There are 68 hand-carved wooden horses that date to the mid-1880s. Members observed the mechanisms that power and control the platform of the carousel and the workings of the

famous pipe organ. Everyone got a ride and learned of its history, including that Walt Disney used to come on Sundays with his daughter and she learned t...