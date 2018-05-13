Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Car club visits Griffith Park and Nethercutt Museum

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2018 at 7:04am

Photos courtesy of Derek Lovett

Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles is a destination that members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club enjoyed on a club outing.

FALLBROOK – More than 40 members and guests of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club took a charter bus trip to the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles and the Nethercutt Museum in Sylmar.

The Carousel, owned by a car club member, Rosemary West, was built in 1926. There are 68 hand-carved wooden horses that date to the mid-1880s. Members observed the mechanisms that power and control the platform of the carousel and the workings of the

famous pipe organ. Everyone got a ride and learned of its history, including that Walt Disney used to come on Sundays with his daughter and she learned t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017