Car club visits Griffith Park and Nethercutt Museum
Last updated 5/12/2018 at 7:04am
FALLBROOK – More than 40 members and guests of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club took a charter bus trip to the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles and the Nethercutt Museum in Sylmar.
The Carousel, owned by a car club member, Rosemary West, was built in 1926. There are 68 hand-carved wooden horses that date to the mid-1880s. Members observed the mechanisms that power and control the platform of the carousel and the workings of the
famous pipe organ. Everyone got a ride and learned of its history, including that Walt Disney used to come on Sundays with his daughter and she learned t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)