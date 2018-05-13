Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Class of 1998 to hold 20-year reunion in August

 
FALLBROOK – The class of 1998 and their guests from Fallbrook High School are holding their 20-year reunion, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Vineyard at 1924, 1924 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Casa de Mexico Taco Bar will be catering dinner. Beer, wine, specialty mixed drinks and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.Parking is available at the venue. The theme is casual 90s attire, and as the grounds are covered in wood chips, appropriate shoes are recommended.

Tickets cost $36.98 per person before July 1 and $44.98 after July 1. No tickets will be sold...



