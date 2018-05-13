FGMS to hear about pegmatites

FALLBROOK – For over a century, San Diego County has been known for its mining activities and the spectacular minerals and gemstones extracted from the Pala, Mesa Grande and Ramona areas. These mineral treasures, beryls (aquamarine, morganite), tourmaline, spodumene (kunzite) and topaz, are some of the finest in the world and are incredibly rare. They formed in a type of igneous rock known as "pegmatites."

Geologist Jim Anderson will discuss the creation of these extraordinary minerals in his upcoming talk, "The Origin of Pegmatites." at Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society Thursday, May...