Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Babyface' Edmonds to perform at Pala, Sept. 7

 
Last updated 5/12/2018 at 9:19am

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is set to perform at Pala, Sept. 7

PALA – Legendary pop star Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds will perform 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 7, on the Starlight Theater stage at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

Edmonds' award-winning, multi-faceted career includes the consecutive multi-platinum landmark albums, "Tender Lover;" "For the Cool in You," including signature hits, "Never Keeping Secrets" and "When Can I See You" and "The Day," including "Every Time I Close My Eyes."

Edmonds, as co-founder with L.A. Reid of LaFace Records in 1989, nurtured the careers of such megastars as TLC, OutKast, Usher and Toni Braxton. An 11-time Grammy award winner, Edmonds most recently released "Return of the Tender Lover" in 2015, his first solo album in seven years.

His latest project introduces a freer, less structured Edmonds, putting his stamp on a contemporary sound he describes as "unapologetic R&B." The album follows the critical and commercial response to his and Toni Braxton's 2014 Grammy-winning album, "Love, Marriage & Divorce."

The prolific music man counts more than 200 Top 10 R&B hits and more than 50 Top 10 pop hits, including 16 No. 1 hits. In turn, those stats have generated cumulative single and album sales of more than 600 million worldwide. He has won numerous awards and honors including the Soul Train Music Awards, BMI Awards, NAACP Image Awards, American Music Awards, BET Walk of Fame Award, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and was inducted into the 2017 Songwriters' Hall of Fame. He is currently in the studio working on his new album.

Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

 
