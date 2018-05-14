Cook wins Fallbrook Avocado Cribbage Tournament

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center hosted the 17th annual Fallbrook Avocado Cribbage Tournament, April 14, and Roy Cook of Oceanside emerged as the winner in the 52-player field.

Cook battled Deb Beddoe of Carlsbad down to the last hole in the fifth game of the best three out of five final. Donny Koran of Fallbrook, playing in his first American Cribbage Congress tournament, had the best score in the qualifying round.

The 28-player consolation tournament was won by Cynthia Wark from Sunnyvale. The second-place finisher was Jim Lowe from Canyon Country.

As the winner, Cook took home a handsome hand-carved trophy by local wood carver Bob Jordan, who, keeping with the avocado theme, created for the trophy out of avocado wood. The trophy featured a hand-carved wooden avocado.

Hand-carved trophies by Jordan were also awarded to Beddoe for finishing second, Koran for posting the highest score in the qualifying round and Wark for winning the consolation tournament.

The Fallbrook Avocado cribbage tournament is the largest cribbage tournament held in Southern California. It is also a tournament where everyone goes home a "winner" as Del Rey Avocado Company of Fallbrook and Beattie & Travis Avocado Company of Vista donate delicious California avocados for the players to take home. The top winners also received a box with more avocados, and the California Avocado Commission furnished avocado cutters and avocado recipes to all players.

For information about cribbage in North County, call Obie Weeks at (760) 695-2977 or email nccribbage@aol.com.