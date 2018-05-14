Reflections of Nature art show features the artists

Visitors view Reflections of Nature art on display during the Friday night reception for the annual exhibit at the Fallbrook Art Center, May 4.

Unlike most art shows, the annual Reflections of Nature art show at Fallbrook Art Center is held for only one weekend – it was presented May 4-6 this year – and the artists themselves are a big part of the show. The opening reception was Friday night, May 4, but that was not the only time visitors could meet the artists as they were present for the whole weekend.

Artist Carol Heiman-Greene shares her art with David Wright during the Reflections of Nature art show.

The show is limited to 20 artists, for good reason. Each one had their own mini-gallery with as many pieces of art as they could display on walls or stands in that space. So, the art center was packed with art, artists and visitors.

From pictures painted in watercolors and oils to wood carvings and bronze castings, animals of all kinds were seen everywhere in the gallery, from lions, tigers and bears, to birds, horses and sea life. There was also a variety of prices on the art giving guests the opportunity to take home a piece of art, even if it were just a note card with their favorite animal on it.

Even those who did not plan to buy art could enjoy the experience of visiting some beautifully depicted animals, a good reason to look forward to next year's Reflections of Nature show.