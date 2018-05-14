Move or name change means it's time to update voter registration

Residents who want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election should note that the deadline to register is Monday, May 21. People who have recently moved or changed their name will need to complete a new registration form. Those who are not sure about their registration can check their status online at http://www.sdvote.com. Those who are not registered or need to change their registration can also find information at http://www.sdvote.com.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is sending courtesy postcards to two groups of county voters to reduce unnecessary provisional voting at the polls, June 5. One postcard has been sent to approximately 28,000 mail ballot voters whom U.S. Postal Service records show have recently moved but have not reregistered. They will be receiving a postcard reminding them to complete a new registration form with their new home address. If they do not, they might not receive their mail ballot or voting information. They may also need to vote provisionally if they show up at their poll on Election Day.

“It’s important that these voters complete a new voter registration so they receive the correct ballot information before the election and so that they receive their mail ballot,” Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said. “If they don’t, by law, we have to send their mail ballots to the address we have on file.”

Another postcard will go out in the coming weeks and aims to help just under 50,000 mail ballot voters who voted provisionally in the November 2016 election to avoid that happening again. The registrar encouraged those who vote by mail to vote and return their ballot promptly through the mail; however, those who decide to vote at their assigned polling place should bring their mail ballot to give to poll workers. Those who do not will be asked to vote provisionally.

For more information, visit http://www.sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.