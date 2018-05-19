Christ the King debuts the 'Kings Players' with production of 'Godspell'

FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church announced the formation of their new theater ministry the “King’s Players.” The first production will be “Godspell,” which was created and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Auditions for the production will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 South Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Auditions are open to the community.

Actors, ages 8 to 80, are invited to audition. The play is written for five men and five women; however, the director, Mary Fry, plans to add an ensemble. Fry has been involved in directing youth theater in Fallbrook for the past 15 years. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one minute song using karaoke music only and to come dressed in attire in which they can do some stage movement.

Performances will be July 20, 21, 27 and 28 at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Rehearsals will be conducted mostly Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. For audition appointment times and more information, call Fry at Curtain Call Company at (760) 468-6302.