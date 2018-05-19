Dorothy Bobitch, 74 passed away at home on May 2, 2018 in Fallbrook, Calif. Dorothy was born on June 18, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. She is survived by her beloved husband, Henry Bobitch; children Martin and Lori Fortson; grandson Tylor Fortson and siblings Larry Nizlak and Carol Debow.

Dorothy served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, worked in the aerospace industry for 33 years, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University Dominguez Hills and was a hospice volunteer for 12 years. She loved traveling, reading, square dancing and country music.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be laid to rest at the Miramar Veterans cemetery on May 17, 2018 at 1 p.m.