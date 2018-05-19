Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dorothy Bobitch

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2018 at 2:11pm



Dorothy Bobitch, 74 passed away at home on May 2, 2018 in Fallbrook, Calif. Dorothy was born on June 18, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. She is survived by her beloved husband, Henry Bobitch; children Martin and Lori Fortson; grandson Tylor Fortson and siblings Larry Nizlak and Carol Debow.

Dorothy served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, worked in the aerospace industry for 33 years, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University Dominguez Hills and was a hospice volunteer for 12 years. She loved traveling, reading, square dancing and country music.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be laid to rest at the Miramar Veterans cemetery on May 17, 2018 at 1 p.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/20/2018 08:12