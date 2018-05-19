Look at climate change from a transit perspective

Travel planner Katie Persons will speak at the Fallbrook Library, May 22, as part of a presentation by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

FALLBROOK – Charles Main, a travel planner with North County Transit District, and travel planner Katie Persons will speak 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S Mission Road. Persons previously worked for the Center for Sustainable Energy.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers who promote discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

The North County Transit District is responsible for public transportation in north San Diego County. Attendees will learn more about land use survey and climate change from a transit perspective. The speakers will talk about alternatives to gridlock. The district recently announced it has received a $1.2 million grant to support purchase of zero-emission busses for some routes.