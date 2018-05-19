FPUD accepting applications for paid high school summer internship

FALLBROOK – Students at Fallbrook High, Oasis High or Ivy High schools can now apply online for a paid summer internship at Fallbrook Public Utility District. The internship is available to any student enrolled in one of those schools as a junior or senior for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

Candidates must be 16 years or older on the first day of the internship, June 25. Pay will be $12 per hour.

The intern will work four hours per week, for eight weeks, spending one week with each of seven departments at FPUD, including accounting and customer service, engineering, construction and maintenance, meter reading, water system operations, wastewater collections and the water reclamation treatment plant.

The final week will be spent creating a PowerPoint presentation to present to the board of directors at the Aug. 27 board meeting indicating what was learned during the experience.

The goal of the internship is to increase local interest and potentially draw local talent to the district. It is designed to help identify career opportunities in the water industry and will provide a hands-on learning experience to help build skills and knowledge that could lead to potential career paths.

“At FPUD and throughout the water industry, there are a significant number of people set to retire within the next few years,” Jack Bebee, acting general manager, said. “There will be job openings and positions to fill that require motivated people with specialized skills. We’re hoping to create interest and attract students interested in a long-term career in the water industry.”

Students must fulfill these additional qualifications: have a “C” average or better during the prior school year, be able to work one four-hour day per week, must participate in all eight weeks of the internship and be available June 12 for an in person interview.

Interested students should complete an online application at http://www.fpud.com. All applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 28.