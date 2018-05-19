Burn Institute recognizes heroes from the Lilac fire

From right, CHP officer David Moyer and Amber McPolinaccept their Spirit of Courage awards with NCFPD chief Stephen Abbott looking on.

SAN DIEGO – The Burn Institute recognized 12 outstanding individuals May 9 that have selflessly made a difference in the lives of others as they celebrated local heroes at the annual Spirit of Courage Awards Banquet.

For over four decades, the Burn Institute has paid tribute to members of the community who have risked their lives in an effort to save another from burn injury or death by fire. They have presented the prestigious Spirit of Courage Award to over 700 local heroes, including civilians, fire service and law enforcement professionals.

"The definition of a hero is a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities" said executive director Susan Day, "these 12 honorees easily meet all of those qualifications".

Recipients of the Spirit of Courage Awards included five people involved in Lilac fire rescues on Dec. 7, 2017.

The first incident involved California Highway Patrol Officer David Moyer and Fallbrook resident Amber McPolin. As the Lilac fire began, Moyer was assigned to road patrol at the intersection of Camino Del Rey and SR-76, when McPolin came running up to him frantically. She had just gotten off the phone with her father, who was trapped with her grandfather atop the burning hill behind them.

She told Moyer that a 911 operator advised her that firefighters could not locate their home and that she knew exactly how to get there. After asking other officers to let her up the closed road and getting denied, she was grateful to have found Moyer who immediately told her to get in his patrol car. Moyer expeditiously made his way through the burning neighborhood, driving through thick smoke and flames coming from both sides of the road.

As they arrived at the home, they came to a large metal gate that was locked. Moyer gave McPolin his gas mask and they ran outside together to find a way to open the gate. She began typing in the key code, but the gate was non-operational. The fire department, which was at the driveway working on extinguishing the fire surrounding them, broke down the gate.

The private driveway was filled with thick smoke, making for zero visibility ahead. McPolin grabbed Moyer's hand and instructed him that she knew the way. As they began running up the drive, a Sheriff's deputy drove up in a patrol car and they hopped inside to make their way towards the home. Upon reaching the residence, they located her's father and grandfather, who were using garden hoses in an attempt to extinguish the oncoming fire. Moyer directed McPolin and her family to leave the property immediately. Together, they rushed down the burning hill to safety.

The second incident involved three individuals at the San Luis Rey Training Center. On Dec. 7, 2017, Joe Herrick and Martine and Pierre Bellocq were going about their normal routine, caring for their beloved horses at the training center, when everything changed in an instant. The Lilac fire began roughly six miles from the center and charred everything in its path.

As Herrick was leaving the facility, he noticed smoke off in the distance and fire engines heading their way. Immediately, he called the training center to warn them of the impending fire and turned around to get back to the stables, honking the entire way in an effort to alert the homes around them. Upon arrival, he and others at the track began soaking the barns with a hose, as the winds raged and embers flew overhead.

Suddenly, an ember ignited a tall palm tree and within seconds the palm was fully engulfed, dropping flaming pieces around them. Fiery palm fronds were falling and the structures began to burn. With horse stalls filled to the brim with straw, the barns burned in seconds. Herrick and the Bellocq's rushed into burning stalls filled with thick black smoke and flames in an effort to release the horses.

Joe Herrick, at the podium, speaks to the audience at the Spirit of Courage Awards Banquet along with, from left, NCFPD chief Stephen Abbott, Pierre Bellocq and his daughter accepting the award on behalf of her mother, Martine Bellocq.

Herrick was able to set one horse free, but both of them suffered burn injuries and he was forced to retreat. Martine attempted numerous times to save her horses, but they were frightened and in a panic. Through all of the chaos, horses that had been released were running rampant throughout the grounds, crashing into one another and stampeding.

Martine tried one last time and was met with a wall of fire, causing burn injuries to 60 percent of her body. As she fell to the ground, crying out the names of her horses, Pierre came to her rescue, carrying her away from the barns and to fire service personnel who provided medical treatment. The fire ultimately burned 4,100 acres and took the lives of 46 horses.

The Spirit of Courage Awards Banquet was held at the Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego and nearly 300 guests attended, including a heavy presence from fire service and law enforcement agencies. Local NBC 7 newscaster Bridget Naso emceed for the evening's festivities.

San Diego City Fire Fighters Local 145 was the host sponsor of the event. Other sponsors included San Diego Gas & Electric, Dr. Seuss Foundation, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569, On-Site Tech Support and Fire Etc.