Local Navy vet to ride across America

Fallbrook resident Bob Sheldon is ready to go on a test ride with all his equipment before leaving for Virginia.

FALLBROOK – On May 15, Fallbrook resident, and Navy veteran Bob Sheldon began his 90 day bicycle ride across America in support of Project Hero, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury. His goal is to increase awareness for combating this national mental health emergency.

Bob Sheldon is a Navy veteran.

Sheldon is a retired airline pilot who has crossed the United States at 33,000 feet for over 30 years. Now that he is retired, he felt it was time to cross it by bicycle. In September of 2015, he rode from Vancouver, Canada to Tijuana, Mexico with four friends, so this is his second bicycle adventure.

Although he spent 20 years in the Navy, (eight active and 12 as a reserve), he said his experience was far different than those who have served in the last 25 years. "I plan to ride this trip in honor of all who have given so much to serve their country," Sheldon said.

He will begin his ride in Yorktown, Virginia and cross the states of Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Oregon, arriving in Eugene in late August.

He is keeping a daily diary at http://www.mytb.org/pilotbob for those who want to follow him on his journey.