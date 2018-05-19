Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Senior Softball League seeks players for summer season

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is ready for the 2018 summer season and is still accepting new and returning players.

The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is for adults age 50 and older. Games are played at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with each team playing two games per week. The season runs from approximately June 11 through Aug. 3 (allowing for changes and weather issues). Games are played in Fallbrook on Field No. 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

Registration fees are due by June 4 and the draft is scheduled for June 6. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers. The league fee is $80 and includes two shirts and a hat.

New players interested in tryouts and practice sessions should call Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389. For more detailed information and registration forms, visit: http://www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org.

 
