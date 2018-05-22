Students to show off art at fair

Fallbrook School of the Arts students will show their work at the San Diego County Fair in the kindergarten-through-third grade division, including in the front row, left to right, Emily Marquross, Jasmine Wiest, Allie Daniel, Crystal Carapia and Josiah Mueller and in the back row, left to right, Nataly Carapia, Jasper Wiest, Leila Morris, Heaven Mueller, Pearl Baldi and Jackson Daniel.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook School of the Arts students will be showing off their work at the San Diego County Fair, which opens June 1 and continues through July 4.

The students are entering their work in the Creative Youth Exhibit at the fair. Many students will also be hanging some of their new artworks in the homework center at the Fallbrook Public Library.

The students created their art compositions under the instruction of Marilee Ragland, who will be conducting an art camp July 16-19, at the Fallbrook School of the Arts, 310 E. Alvarado St.