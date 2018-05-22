'South Pacific' is 'Some Enchanted Evening'

"Some Enchanted Evening"..."Bloody Mary is the girl for me"..."I'm Gonna Wash that Man Right Outa My Hair"..."There is Nothing Like a Dame"..."I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy"..."Happy Talk"..."Honey Bun" are just of few of the memorable tunes from the best show of this season "South Pacific" thanks to San Diego Musical Theatre.

James Michener won the Pulitzer Prize in 1948 for his fictional story "Tales of the South Pacific." A short time later the famous musical team of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II joined forces with Josh Logan to turn it into one of the best musicals for all times. In 1950, the stage play "South Pacific" won 11 Tony Awards and again in the 2008 revival it knocked down even more of them.

Locally "South Pacific" is being directed by Kristen Chandler for the San Diego Musical Theatre company. It should go down in the annals of local theatre as everyone's pick for the best show of the year.

Partnered with musical director Don Le Master, this show has all of the elements of a runaway hit for SDMT. Remaining true to the score, Le Master conducts his merry music makers (I counted 17 in all) through each familiar song with perfection. Truly a lush big band sound which backed up the pitch perfect songs.

Michelle Miles enhances the drama with her lighting design which sets the mood for Randy Slovacek's memorable choreography through Mike Buckley's ingenious set design.

Kevin Anthenill developed the sound which even includes the rush of the ocean's waves meeting the shore. The sound is clear and precise. Jane Pitcher hits the mark with the costumes while proving his skill once again is Peter Herman for hair and wig design.

And so it goes. If you listen, you can hear Bali Hai calling. "South Pacific" beckons to a faraway shore in the French Polynesian islands. Set at the end of WWII this lyrical tale is wrapped in song about love and prejudice.

From the opening scene when Emile De Becque croons to his children, the romance of the setting pulls you in. "Dites Moi" (Tell Me) is just the first of the many memorable tunes that make this show so enticing.

De Becque is played brilliantly by Robert J. Townsend mastering his accent even in song. Bobby Chiu plays Jerome with so much assurance it is hard to remember he is only 9. Playing his older sister, Ngana, is the accomplished Isabella Pruter. Both children are real pros.

Nellie Forbush is played by Carolyn Agan with spirit and spunk, while Gigi Coddington hits it out of the park as Bloody Mary. Her beautiful voice and compassion is showered on her daughter Liat played by Catrina Teruel. Teruel captures all of the sweetness and stubbornness of her character.

And it was easy to fall in love with Lt. Cable handsomely played by Casey Johnson. It was also fun to watch as Cable was manipulated by the ingenious conniving of Luther Billis (Agustine Welles) who can stack his rolling 6-pack against all comers.

The Navy has landed at the Horton Grand Theatre with Captain George Brackett (John George Campbell) and Commander William Harbison (Jason R. Bailly) in charge. The sailors: Herbert Quale (Drew Bradford), Professor (Leif Corbeil), Buzz Adams (Trevor Cruse), Stewpot (Randall Eames), Bob McCaffrey (Christopher Hunter), Kenneth Johnson (Cory Johnson), and Tom O'Brien (Evan White) followed orders and kept an eye out for the nurses played by Morgan Carberry as Lt. Genevieve Marshal, Emma Nossal as Ensign Dinah Murphy, Molly O'Meara as Ensign Bessie May Yaeger and Amy Perkins as Ensign Cora MacRae.

Lt. Cable (Casey Johnson) and Bloody Mary (GiGi Coddington) look over to Bali Hai.

The supporting cast is further enhanced by Eve Jack as Bloody Mary's assistant and De Becque's loyal houseman Henry played adeptly by Ryan Burtanog. All in all, everyone did their job to make this show a success. When done well, it appears effortless and natural. Kudos!

"South Pacific" is a masterpiece. The best production in town to date. Currently playing at the Horton Grand Theatre in downtown San Diego at 444 4th Street until May 27.

Be sure and go to the parking app on the website (www.SDMT.org) to get the prepaid discount for the parking lot across the street.

