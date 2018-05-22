Horses, Hats & Hope is a 'Justifiable' winner

Betty Burns of the Donegan-Burns Foundation, a grandstand sponsor, enjoys Horses, Hats & Hope with some of her friends.

FALLBROOK – As Justify raced across the finish line to win the 144th Kentucky Derby, guests at Horses, Hats & Hope cheered for both the winner and two amazing local nonprofits. REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program and Foundation for Senior Care hosted the 2nd Annual Horses, Hats & Hope event May 5.

Ladies wore stylish hats and there were a few sombrero sightings in celebration of the Cinco de Mayo racing date.

As Justify conquered rain, mud, and the 136-year Curse of Apollo (the last Derby winner who didn't race as a 2-year-old), Horses, Hats and Hope guests cheered along. Fans enjoyed taking pictures with a live thoroughbred horse decorated in the traditional Kentucky Derby rose garland.

Guests raved over the Cinco de Mayo fare catered by Casa Estrella. The homemade shrimp ceviche was a favorite. Cold craft beer was enjoyed on the warm 88-degree day courtesy of Mike Hess Brewing. Fallbrook Liquor provided a tequila tasting bar and Vitality Medical Group was on hand to serve up bourbon tastings to guests.

Grandstand sponsor Ken Follis, of the Elite Home Group, and wife Jody Follis pose with a live thoroughbred horse decorated in the traditional Kentucky Derby rose garland.

The Social Flower donated all of the beautiful red and white floral centerpieces for the event. Nothing Bundt Cakes Temecula provided mini chocolate bundt bites for all to enjoy and BitterSaltySourSweet.com baked up Derby horse and horseshoe cookies.

Foundation for Senior Care and REINS were thrilled with the turnout and raised double the funds from last year. Foundation executive director Rachel Mason couldn't have been more pleased. "What a fabulous community. Because this village cares enough to make it happen, we are able to make this collaborative event fun for the guests. But best of all we get to work with another nonprofit to help benefit both of our clients' needs. We are already looking forward to May 4, 2019."

Debbie Shinner, REINS executive director, who dons a hat not only on derby day but on every day said, "My hat goes off to our amazing sponsors and supporters. We could not do what we do for the disabled and senior communities without you. Cheers to an amazing day of giving back to two worthy nonprofits."