FBI releases IC3 2017 Internet Crime Report and calls for increased public awareness

WASHINGTON – The FBI released the Internet Crime Complaint Center 2017 Internet Crime Report, May 7, which highlights trending internet scams. The information in the report was compiled from complaints of suspected criminal internet activity filed with the IC3 in 2017. The report’s data represents 301,580 complaints with reported losses in excess of $1.4 billion.

The top three crime types reported by victims in 2017 were nonpayment or nondelivery, personal data breach and phishing. In addition to the 2017 statistics, the IC3 2017 Internet Crime Report contains information about the IC3, an explanation of the support provided to law enforcement by the IC3 and hot topics for 2017, including business email compromise, ransomware, tech support fraud and extortion.

The IC3 received its 4 millionth consumer internet crime complaint Oct. 12, 2017, and has received 4,063,933 total complaints since its inception in 2000. With the release of the 2017 Internet Crime Report, the FBI is increasing public awareness about current internet scams and fraud; reiterating the importance of the IC3 in understanding, mitigating and combating cybercrime and encouraging victims to report internet crime through the IC3. By reporting internet crime, victims are not only alerting law enforcement to the activity but aiding in the overall fight against cybercrime.

To further highlight the need for public support in the fight against cybercrime, the FBI released 30-second public service announcements for radio and television featuring “Criminal Minds” actress Kirsten Vangsness encouraging the public to report suspected internet crime to http://www.ic3.gov. The public service announcement can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.fbi.gov as well as through the National Association of Broadcasters Spot Center.

The IC3 2017 Internet Crime Report and more information about the IC3 can be found at http://www.ic3.gov, and suspected criminal internet activity can also be reported.