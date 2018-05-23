Free Roadmap to Recovery™ workshop offered May 24

FALLBROOK – The topic for May's free Roadmap to Recovery™ workshop is "Your rights to a fair insurance settlement: Getting help from the CA Department of Insurance". The workshop will be held on Thursday, May 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, Fallbrook.

This workshop will feature a guest speaker from the California Department of Insurance to discuss residents' insurance rights and how to get help from the CDI.

Who should attend? Local residents whose insured homes (owned or rented)

were damaged or destroyed in the Lilac wildfire. Attendees will receive a free copy of the “little yellow” Disaster Recovery Handbook and have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A portion of the program.

This Roadmap to Recovery™ workshop is supported by The San Diego

Foundation and presented by United Policyholders, a nonprofit consumer organization helping disaster survivors on the road to recovery for over 25 years.

Questions? Email info@uphelp.org. For more information, visit http://www.uphelp.org/LilacFire.