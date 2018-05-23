Lenore "Lynn" Myers passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018 at Tri City Medical Center in Oceanside. Lynn was born Lenore Sidlauskas on August 2, 1935 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Peter and Anne Sidlauskas.

After high school, Lynn went to work for Bell of Pennsylvania, transferring to Pac Bell of San Francisco in 1962 where she met Max Myers, an engineer working on submarines in Vallejo, in June of 1963 and they were married in December 1963 in Scranton, Penn.

Lynn and Max had a two-year stint in the Los Angeles area before moving back to Sunnyvale in the San Francisco Bay area in December 1965 bringing along son Michael who was born in Pasadena, September 1965. Next was a two-year stint in Scotland, 1967 to 1969, with a move back to Saratoga in the San Francisco Bay area bringing along daughter Tracey who was born in April 1968 in Dunoon, Scotland.

Lynn completed an associate degree and went to work in 1971 for Robert Noyce of Intel Corporation fame. She stayed working at Intel until she retired in November 1999.

Lynn and Max moved to Fallbrook in September 2001 after Max retired in December of 2000.

Lynn and Max loved to travel the globe and had been to all but two of the US states plus 44 countries, with an African safari and a Russian Volga river boat excursion being two highlights of their adventures.

Lynn had a shyness and a heart of gold but was a very strong-willed lady who got things done in life and enjoyed the trip. She was a member of two ladies game groups who met monthly at homes here in Sycamore Ranch and she thoroughly enjoyed their company.

Lynn is survived by husband Max, son Michael, Michael's wife Mandy, daughter Tracey, and brothers David and Peter.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Grand Tradition at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018.