San Onofre Elementary honored as a top school

 
Last updated 5/23/2018 at 4:17pm

Attending the March 4 Distinguished School ceremony are, from left, Brittni Rudolph, Barbara Hopkins, Jen Ezell, Franklin Covey Foundation President Sean Covey, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Superintendent Candace Singh, Shelley Sandoval, San Onofre School Principal Lillian Perez and Maria Flaherty.

CAMP PENDLETON – San Onofre Elementary school has been recognized as a California Distinguished School representing the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. In addition to being selected by the California Department of Education, Franklin Covey recognized San Onofre School as one of its top performing leadership schools making academic growth and has received "Academic Distinction" from the Covey Foundation.

According to a letter from state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, the California Distinguished Schools program recognizes individual schools that have demonstrated significant gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the state Board of Education for all students by meeting state indicators, as described on the California School Dashboard.

Recipients were honored at the first California Gathering of Great Educators, May 4, as well as at an awards ceremony, May 3. The Distinguished School program was on a three-year pause while California transitioned to its new assessment and accountability system.

From 2015 to 2017, California recognized schools that demonstrated exemplary achievements with the California Gold Ribbon Schools Program. San Onofre Elementary was also recognized as a Gold Ribbon School in 2016 for its science, technology, engineering and math program.

To view a list of the 2018 California Distinguished Schools, visit the California Department of Education's website at http://www.cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/cs/yr18distschools.asp.

 
