Artist Guild Show's opening reception is May 19

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center's Artist Guild Show opens May 19. This seventh annual juried exhibition and sale features over 90 works by guild members, including paintings, pastels, printmaking, fine art jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculpture, gourds, and more. More than 50 local artists are participating.

Awards totaling $2,500 for Best of Show, first, second, and third will be announced by show juror Janice Cipriani-Willis at the opening reception Saturday, May 19, at 6 p.m. A People's Choice Award of $250 will be announced at the end of the show so everyone should be sure to visit and vote for their favorite.

The opening reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19. Admission is free to Fallbrook Arts Patrons, Friends and Premier Level Members, $10 for everyone else. (Fallbrook Art Center kindly requests adults only at the reception).

The show will run daily May 20 through June 17, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 3 p.m. The show is free to members, active military and under 18, $6 for non-members. Non-members can join at the front desk and enjoy free admission to this show and all others.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org or call (760) 728-1414.