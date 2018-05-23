Brandon Gallery names winners in the 'Art of the Portrait' show

"Flower Girl," an oil by Richard Warner, is the Best of Show winner for the "Art of the Portrait 2018" juried show at the Brandon Gallery in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Brandon Gallery announced the winners of its "Art of the Portrait 2018" show, a juried and judged fine art show celebrating the portrait or a likeness of a person in which the face and its expression is dominant. The show runs May 1 through 31. Judge Alla Bartoshchuk, an accomplished painter and award-winning artist and teacher juried and judged the show.

Here are the names of the artists selected to receive awards.

The Best of Show winner is "Flower Girl," an oil painting by Richard Warner.

"I spotted my 'Flower Girl' in an outdoor market in Latvia," Warner said. "Surrounded by the delicate beauty of her wares, her gaze pierced me. Eastern Europe has probably not given her an easy life. She has experienced Russian, German and Russian occupation again. I bet her powerful demeanor has probably been her protection for a long time. And though her presence is daunting, I bet her soul is as delicate as her flowers."

The first place winner is "The Artist," an oil by Bess Cheong. Second place goes to "Coral," an oil by Diana Bennett and third place to "Crack Rock Garbage Disposal," a watercolor by Joseph Curiel. The Founders Award winner is "My Blue Eyes," a watercolor by Janice Cipriani-Willis.

Brandon Gallery, 105 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook, is open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookbrandongallery.org, email info@fallbrookbrandongallery.org or call (760) 723-1330.