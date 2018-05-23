Fallbrook takes lead in providing mental health care

FALLBROOK – The Jack E. John's Fallbrook Family Health Center has announced the expansion of its Behavioral Health Center. The center now offers individual and family therapy as well as psychiatric evaluation and management of medications for the treatment of mental health disorders.

Fifteen years ago, supported by a grant from the Fallbrook Regional Health District, the Fallbrook Family Health Center became one of the first in the county to offer limited psychiatric services. Psychiatric treatment was provided by physicians in residency training at the University of California San Diego and overseen by longtime Fallbrook psychiatrist Dr. Tim Murphy.

Recently, helped by funding provided by the federal government under provisions of former President Barack Obama's health care law, the Family Health Center has been able to establish a Behavioral Health Department, offering a more comprehensive array of mental health services.

Adjacent to the medical clinic, the Behavioral Health Center boasts 4,200 square feet, with clinical space for clinical and administrative staff, groups and educational classes. In addition to the University of California San Diego psychiatrists who continue their work at the clinic on Saturdays, weekday psychiatric care is provided by a psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner. Individual and family therapy is provided by two licensed clinical social workers and one is a bilingual Spanish-speaking therapist.

Michelle Bass, regional behavioral health manager, said she is excited by the clinic's potential to address the mental health needs of the Fallbrook community.

"Our exceptional clinicians are truly committed to supporting our patients as they make changes toward being happier and fulfilled," Bass said. "We understand that good health is not just the absence of disease, but the health, energy and focus needed to create the life one truly deserves."

Mental health conditions treated at the Behavior Health Center include depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The center is able to treat children, adults and the elderly. MediCal, Medicare and private insurances are accepted. Patients who are uninsured may qualify for a sliding fee scale based on household income and family size.

A special advantage of the center is its integration with the medical clinic. Murphy said that physical conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, are often better stabilized when a patient's mental health conditions are also being addressed. Being located in the same building, it is easy for mental health staff and medical clinic staff to work together when collaboration and coordination is needed to maximize improvement.

The Jack E. John's Fallbrook Family Health Center is located at 1328 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Its Behavioral Health Center is at the north end of the building, entered through the door on the left.

Murphy, who continues his supervisory work at the clinic, said that Fallbrook is fortunate to have its own community mental health clinic, which is unique for a community of its size. He credits years of support by the Fallbrook Regional Health District, the vision of the community clinic's previous CEO, Jack E. Johns, and the commitment of Lori Holeman, the current CEO of Community Health Systems.

Murphy said he wants to see the center continue to grow.

"I hope to see the center evolve into a truly full-service mental health clinic, offering the continuum of mental health services for any disorder, whether mild or severe, so that every resident of Fallbrook can have ready access to needed care," Murphy said.

The Jack E. John's Fallbrook Family Health Center's Behavioral Health hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. For any questions or to schedule an appointment, call (760) 451-4770.