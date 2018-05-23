Learn to read a nursery plant tag

Understanding how to read plant tags is key to making good choices. Such labels contain a lot of information, but once a person knows how to decode that data, they are well on the way to choosing the right plants.

FALLBROOK - Shopping for new plants for a home can be an exciting undertaking. Nurseries and garden centers are often home to dozens of types of plant species that come in various colors, leaf variations and sizes. Such variety can make choosing plants more fun while also making the process of buying plants a bit complicated, especially for novices. Thankfully, plant tags can help consumers make informed decisions.

First, the common name of the plant tends to be the most noticeable word or words on the tag. It is the name the plant is referred to outside of scientific circles. Most plants have one or more common names in addition to their botanical name.

The label lists the scientific botanical name too. Scientific names are also known as the Latin names of the plant. Such names will be written in italics on the tag and are usually one or two words. The scientific name includes the genus and the species of the plant.

A plant tag may further describe the type of plant by including the cultivar. A cultivar is the variation on the species. It may describe a size or color variation. The cultivar is listed in single quotations by the scientific name.

The tag should list how much sun exposure the plant requires to thrive. It may be anywhere from full sun to full shade.

Height and spread are of concern. The label frequently includes the maximum growing height and width the plant should reach when mature. It gives gardeners an understanding of just how much room the plant will take up in the garden and how to space plants in a landscape.

How much water the plant requires may be featured on the tag as well. It helps gardeners know if they need soil to be damp or relatively dry.

Sometimes, the tag will list a hardiness or zone number. Tags that list zones will describe the coldest zone in which the plant can exist. Otherwise, it will give a range. Many annuals will not list a hardiness zone because they are not expected to last beyond one season.

The tag should designate the plant as an annual or perennial. Annuals are not expected to last through the winter and will need to be replanted the following year. Perennials can over-winter and will regenerate year after year.

Tags also may list information such as special care needs, drought tolerance, uses for the plant and when the plant blooms. Some plant labels will inform gardeners if the plants were produced organically or without genetically modified practices. Trademark information also may be included.

Plant tags provide gardeners with important information for selecting and growing plants. When noted, tags help gardeners make the right selections and keep plants as healthy as possible.