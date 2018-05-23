Make some spicy deviled eggs for your next picnic

FALLBROOK – Picnics are often pot luck affairs. While standard picnic fare like potato salad and watermelon are always welcome, spicing things up with something new can make picnics that much more memorable.

The following recipe for "Sunday Picnic Deviled Eggs" from Neal Corman and Chris Peterson's "Virgil's Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook" (St. Martin's Press) is fairly spicy and can provide a little extra kick at your next picnic.

Sunday Picnic Deviled Eggs

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

8 extra-large eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Creole mustard

1/4 teaspoon Cholula Hot Sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons finely chopped pickled jalapeño slices

1 teaspoon pickled jalapeño juice

1/2 Hass avocado, peeled and pitted

Pinch of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

2 ounces dried Spanish chorizo

To make:

Place the eggs in a medium pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, cover the pot and remove from the heat. Keep covered for 11 minutes, then remove the eggs from the water and place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.

Preheat a sauté pan. Cut the chorizo into very small dice and sauté until crispy. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, cumin, salt, pepper, jalapeño, and jalapeño juice.

When the eggs have cooled, carefully crack the shells and peel under cold running water. Slice the eggs lengthwise and remove the yolks, being careful to leave the whites intact.

Combine the avocado and egg yolks in a small bowl, and mash together with a fork until smooth.

Add the avocado mixture to the mayonnaise mixture and blend thoroughly. Spoon the mixture into each half of egg white.

Dust with the paprika, sprinkle with the cilantro and chorizo, and serve.