Fallbrook Senior Center announces upcoming tours

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering many fun tours, including trips to the Grand Sierras and Alaska. The following is a look at the upcoming tours.

For the Grand Sierras tour, visitors will make a journey on Highway 395 along the eastern side of the Sierra Mountains for a picturesque adventure. Visit Mammoth Lakes, Devils Postpile National Monument, Mono Lake, Bodie State Historical Park, Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park.

The tour price includes deluxe motor coach transportation, three nights stay at the Mammoth Sierra Nevada Inn and one night at the Wyndham Hotel in Fresno, California. Luggage handling, four breakfasts, one lunch and one dinner are part of this travel package, which lasts five days and four nights, Aug. 19-23.

On the Alaska tour via Princess Cruises, guests will enjoy a 12-day cruise on the luxurious Star Princess ship to Alaska. The theme for this travel adventure is “Witnessing the Beautiful Glaciers, Waterways and Wildlife.” The tour includes meals, onboard entertainment and a round trip transfer to Los Angeles Harbor in San Pedro. Port taxes, gratuities and insurance are also part of this package.

Cabins offered are an inside cabin, deluxe outside with ocean view, outside stateroom with veranda, deluxe outside balcony stateroom and luxury suite with open veranda for

12 days and 11 nights, Sept. 19-Oct. 1.

The Utah Canyon Royale tour features sightseeing highlights as visitors travel by motor coach, beginning at the Valley of Fire State Park in the Mojave Desert, the awe-inspiring Zion National Park with stunning scenery in Utah and Cedar Breaks National Monument which has a half-mile deep amphitheater. Day-four includes a stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, with time for gambling, shopping, shows and fine dining.

The price includes a professional tour escort, three nights at the Casa Blanca Hotel Casino Resort, a $20 meal coupon and luggage handling for four days and three nights,

Sept. 24-27.

The final tour travels to see Nashville, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri. Guests will fly to Nashville, Tennessee, “America’s Country Music Capital” and visit the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, take a city tour and see the Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline Museums to name just a few of the many sites.

The trip includes round trip airfare, transfers to the airport, deluxe motor coach and a professional tour director, as well as three nights at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and three nights at the Radisson Hotel. It also includes six breakfasts, one lunch and four dinners. The tour lasts seven days and six nights, Oct. 12-16.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.