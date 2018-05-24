Ramirez graduates from Vanguard University

FALLBROOK – After three years of hard work and dedication, Liliana Ramirez of Fallbrook has graduated with her bachelor's degree in psychology from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. Ramirez is a 2010 graduate of Ivy High School in Fallbrook. She obtained an associate degree from LABI College in La Puente in 2013.

Ramirez is passionate about mental health and about helping individuals, youth and families. She completed her internship hours at Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center where she hopes to keep volunteering. Ramirez was the Village News receptionist from 2014-2017. She has moved on to work for the Oak Grove Center in Murrieta, a nonprofit residential, educational and treatment center for at risk youth.

Ramirez will begin her master's degree studies in counseling psychology at California Baptist University in January, so that she can eventually obtain licensing as a marriage and family therapist. The graduate's parents are Jose and Maria Nava, and she is married to Sergio Ramirez, all of Fallbrook.